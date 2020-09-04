Rolling Stones reissue ‘Goats Head Soup’

Entertainment

Mick Jagger gets that not everyone loves the Rolling Stones’ “Goats Head Soup” album.

“It’s not an album that’s revered as much as ‘Exile on Main Street’ in people’s minds,” the singer told Rolling Stone magazine. “I suppose including me.”

A deluxe edition of the 1973 album has now been released.

While the album wasn’t a major success when it first dropped, guitarist Keith Richards told the publication it marked the beginning of his love affair with Jamaica, where it was recorded.

“That was ’73, the year Marley and the Wailers put out ‘Catch a Fire.’ That’s also the year the soundtrack of ‘The Harder They Come’ came out,” Richards said. “I remember being in Jamaica, there was a feeling in the air. Jamaica was starting to make a mark on the map. After the sessions, I just moved back and I stayed there for months.”

It spurred the No. 1 single “Angie,” and this time around, there are unreleased tunes, including new lyrics for “All the Rage,” a song Jagger started writing 47 years ago.

The Stones are still going strong and were supposed to go on tour this year before the pandemic scrapped that.

Instead they are quarantining, with Jagger saying he’s been exercising a great deal, as well as writing new music and working on a documentary. Richards is hoping for a vaccine soon, “and a change of regime wouldn’t be bad,” he told Rolling Stone.

According to Richards, you don’t have to worry about Mick and the boys retiring anytime soon, as performing is “a habit” for them.

“I mean, that’s what we do. And also there’s that thing between us, like, ‘Who’s going to be the first one to get off the bus?’ You have to be kicked off or drop off, right?” Richards said. “So, it’s like that. I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”