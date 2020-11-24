Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ sessions debuting on Disney+

Entertainment

Thanksgiving is coming early for the Swifties.

Disney+ will start streaming Taylor Swift’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” on Wednesday.

Filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift, it will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them.

“Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres — a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone,” according to a press release.

“They recorded “folklore” thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together … until now.”

Swift announced the project on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

On Sunday Swift broke her own record at the American Music Awards, by winning three which brought her total to 32 — the most by any artist in the show’s history.

She acknowledged her fans support of “folklore” during her acceptance speech for the fan-voted “Artist of the Year” award, saying her supporters “have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one when we’ve been so far apart, we haven’t been able to see each other in concert,” because of the pandemic.