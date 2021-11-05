Free holiday movies return to El Paso’s Plaza Theatre for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas -- This holiday season you'll have the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit as eleven holiday movies will be shown for free at the Plaza Theatre during the sixth annual Winterfest in downtown El Paso.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard , Frozen, and The Polar Express are among this year’s movie offerings.

The movies will be shown over six weekends beginning Sunday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

The schedule is as follows:

• November 21/Sunday

1 p.m. —The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)

4 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

• November 28/Sunday

1 p.m. — A Christmas Story (PG)

4 p.m. — Home Alone (PG)

• December 5/Sunday

1 p.m. — Elf (PG)

4 p.m. — The Polar Express (G)

• December 18/Saturday

2 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)

7 p.m. — Love Actually (R; language, nudity, adult situations)

• December 26/Sunday

1 p.m. — The Santa Clause (PG)

4 p.m. — Die Hard (R; violence, language)

• January 2/Sunday

1 p.m. — Frozen (PG)

Masks are strongly encouraged for all movie showings and organizers said the seating area will be disinfected after each show.

Organists will also perform on the Plaza Theatre’s restored Wyler Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ before each movie.

For more information, visit plazaclassic.com.