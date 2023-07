EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Plaza Theatre will host a live stage show of The Price is Right on November 9, 2023.

Tickets will become available on July 28 at 10 AM here.

The show is interactive, giving audience members the chance to participate in the famous game show. Contestants will have the opportunity to win cash, appliances, vacations, cars, and other prizes.

The show will start at 7:30 PM on November 9 at the Plaza Theatre.