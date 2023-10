EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hooters is expanding into Far East El Paso. A new location at 1799 Joe Battle Boulevard will open Monday, October 16, 2023.

The restaurant is throwing a party to coincide with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

The restaurant is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to the community, bolstering the Borderland's economy.

