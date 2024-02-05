66th Grammy Awards highlights: The best moments of the night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "Welcome to you in the room! Welcome to you at home! It's the only concert that always starts on time" said Grammys Host Trevor Noah. It was a multi-generational grammys concert where Olivia Rodrigo killed it with "Vampire". Joni Mitchell performed a classic and Billy Joel played his first new song in 17 years. Fantasia Barrino channeled Tina Turner, capping an emotional "in memoriam" segment.

"That was a crazy list" said Billie Eilish as she won "song of the year" and "best song written for visual media" for "what was I made for" from "Barbie". "I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example. Thank you, God" said Victoria Monét as she won three grammys, including "best new artist."

"I came really really far, and I can't believe this is happening" said SZA who also won three grammys, including best R-and-B song. Two of the night's big winners offered perspective: Miley Cyrus, whose massive hit "flowers" won "best pop solo performance" and "record of the year" said "this award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular."

Taylor Swift used her speech for winning "best pop vocal album" to announce her new album. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover" said Taylor Swift. She then returned to the stage to accept her fourth "album of the year" trophy, a grammys record. "The award is the work. All I want to do is keep doing this, so thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much" said Taylor Swift.