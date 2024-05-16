Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday at DePaul University in Chicago, hours after the school’s president told students to leave the area or face arrest. The move on Thursday comes less than a week after the school’s president said public safety was at risk. Jon Hein, chief of patrol for the Chicago Police Department, says all of the protesters “voluntarily left” the encampment when officers arrived, but a male and female in their 20s were arrested outside the encampment for “obstruction of traffic.” Students at many college campuses this spring set up similar encampments, calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it, to protest lsrael’s actions in the war with Hamas.

