Usher announces arena tour
Originally Published: 06 FEB 24 15:37 ET
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — For those who missed attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency, he has a gift.
On Tuesday, the headliner for the upcoming halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII has announced his “Usher: Past Present Future Tour.” The tour will kick off August 20 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
“Usher is bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile and slick moves to fans all across the globe,” the press release announcing the tour states. “Usher will be traveling across the country performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from ‘Coming Home’ his ninth studio album slated for release on February 9.”
The tour dates are as follows:
Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center
The superstar singer posted about the tour on his verified social media, asking “U ready for me?”
Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, with additional presales running throughout the week before the general sales open on Feb. 12 at LiveNation.com.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.