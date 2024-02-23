Scary circus brings spooky entertainment to El Paso for the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Even though Halloween is several months away, something spooky has arrived to El Paso. Paranormal Cirque II has a unique show for mature audiences who don't easily scare.

Steve Copeland, host and comedian of the show, says Paranormal Cirque II will not disappoint.

"It's very gratifying to see how people react," says Copeland. "During the show, you're going to see people gasping, screaming, laughing, maybe even crying."

This is the first time the show has come to El Paso. Seats are expected to fill up fast.

The show offers a unique combination of theater, circus acts and cabaret.

It's perfect for a fun date night or a night out with friends.

"There are so many bad things going on in the world today, and it's important for adults to just get out and enjoy themselves," says Copeland.

Copeland has 21 years of experience in the circus industry and finds every show fulfilling.

"It's just very rewarding," Copeland says. "To see people just let loose for two hours."

The crew travels about 48 weeks out of the year across the country.

"We work together, we live together,” says Copeland. "So it's very important that we all get along and have each other's backs."

This makes them a tight knit crew.

The show runs from February 22 - 25 at 750 Sunland Park Dr. under the black and red big top tent.

The box office is on - site, open from 10am - 6pm during non-show days, and 10am - 10pm during show days.