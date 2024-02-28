Richard Lewis, comedian and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor, dies at 76

Richard Lewis, the comedian and actor known for his roles on the HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and in the film "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," has died. He was 76.

Lewis died of a heart attack at his home Tuesday night in Los Angeles, his publicist said in a statement to ABC News.

The comedian revealed last year that he had been living with Parkinson's disease, according to the statement.

"His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," the statement said.

