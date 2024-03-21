El Pasoan’s dream of showbiz comes true

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "It's definitely changed my life," says Abraham Bueno-Jallad. "You know, I set out to be an artist, not to be famous."

After 15 yeas in the show business, Abraham landed a role in the biblical drama, "The Chosen."

"I had been trying to move up and push, break the ceiling of my career," he says.

Abraham plays "Big James", one of Jesus' first disciples.

"So to get a series regular role to me was like, my God, here it is the next step."

Abraham didn't always dream of being on stage. He was an athlete at Franklin High School but suffered a leg injury as a sophomore. He was on crutches and could no longer play.

Abraham says, "The soccer coach said, just go relax inside the theater."

He saw students acting on stage and was intrigued.

Abraham found his calling and a career was born.

"I really enjoyed it to the point where I started second guessing all of my career choices and all the things that I said I was going to do up until that point," says Abraham.

Although supportive, his parents worried.

"Just leave home, abandoned any sort of safety, understand what it means to be starving," says Abraham. "I would be scared too."

Abraham takes a bread box he calls his "soul box", filled with pictures and mementos, everywhere he goes to keep him centered.

"It sort of is the compass to remember where I came from and where I'm going," says Abraham.

Abraham says he's touched when fans admire his work.

"I want people to come up to me and not say I saw you on TV Guide, but your role impacted me so much. You're work changed me. I was so impacted by this moment. That is ten times more rewarding than being on the cover of anything."

He advises anyone wanting to act.

"It's never going to be above you. It's just something that you don't know. So go out there and uncover it."

Abraham has goals of creating his own content and wants to do voiceovers for cartoons in the near future.