Dream internship: Earn $100 an hour at Mutts Canine Cantina

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mutts Canine Cantina is offering a unique internship opportunity that pays $100 an hour!

The selected intern will work Fridays and Saturdays for four hours each day over two weekends. Applicants must be 18 or older and submit a video showcasing their love for dogs to the Mutts Canine Cantina Instagram page.

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant with two off-leash parks where you can eat, drink, and let your spayed, neutered, and vaccinated dog play.

Owner April Mendoza said they offer day passes for $10, monthly memberships for $25, and annual memberships for $250, with members receiving a 10% discount on food and beverages and priority access to all events.

Mendoza said the dog park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and members get a barcode on their phone for easy access.

The cantina hours vary, opening around 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.

Plus, park rangers are on duty to keep the area clean, so you can relax and enjoy your time.

In addition to the internship, Mutts Canine Cantina has exciting events coming up in August, including a Cars and Canine show, puppy yoga, and bingo nights, with proceeds supporting a charity that sponsors dogs.