El Paso’s Lilo Vargas: How cooking turned her into a social media influencer

Published 10:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Thursday at 10 p.m., tune in to KVIA for an exclusive segment of "Tasty State of Mind" featuring local social media influencer, Lilo Vargas, also known as @HuevonaLife.

Known for her fast, easy, and flavorful cooking videos on TikTok and Instagram, Lilo shares her emotional journey from battling postpartum depression to becoming a viral sensation with millions of views.

Don’t miss the story of how her passion for cooking transformed her life, both personally and professionally.

Tune in for the full story and inspiration.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

