El Paso Museum of Art to introduce new illuminating installation ‘Star Ceiling’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A new art installation is coming this week to illuminate the night, "Star Ceiling (El Paso)" at the El Paso Museum of Art.

The permanent installation starts on Friday and will feature a 120-foot suspended LED array, with 13,500 energy-efficient LEDs activated by artist Leo Villareal.

His work will showcase zero-gravity benches and planters featuring species indigenous to the Chihuahuan Desert.

The opening event is free to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a virtual countdown will be offered to people around the world to tune in for the illumination at 5:45 p.m.

Complimentary holiday snacks like coffee, hot chocolate, cider, and pan dulce will be provided for visitors.

People can also enjoy a lightbox-making activity inspired by “Star Ceiling,” a tour of the installation by the museum's curators, and music from a local DJ.