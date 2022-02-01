Jessica Biel wishes happy birthday to husband Justin Timberlake

By Marianne Garvey

Jessica Biel wished husband Justin Timberlake a happy 41st birthday on social media.

“The Sinner” actress took to Instagram on Monday, writing, “Happy birthday, 80s baby,” alongside a snap of the two in ’80s inspired looks on the beach.

The two will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in October and share two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 18 months.

In September 2020, Biel posted a throwback to Instagram amid the pandemic, posting a picture of the couple at the Emmy Awards.

“Once upon a time, a long LONG time ago… Mom and Dad put on some real clothes and stayed out past midnight,” she wrote.

In September, Biel discussed her children with “Today,”

“[Silas] finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that’s really cute,” she said. “He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.