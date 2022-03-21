Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appear on the Oscars



Amy Schumer isn’t going to avoid current world events during her Oscar hosting duties.

The “Life & Beth” star is even trying to find a way to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually attend the ceremony amid Russia’s invasion of his country.

“I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she was promoting the 94th Academy Awards.

Schumer continued: “I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition. I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one.”

As usual, Schumer says she’s not afraid to tackle hard subjects.

“I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars,” she said.

“I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget, we just want to have this night,'” Schumer said. “But it is, like, well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show.”

Schumer is co-hosting the ceremony with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC.

