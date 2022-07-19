Maren Morris shares her ﻿’American Idol’ ﻿audition ticket that her mom had saved

By Marianne Garvey

Sometimes singing competition shows get right, other times they pass on Maren Morris.

“The Middle” singer was just 17 when she auditioned for “American Idol” in August 2007. Though Morris didn’t get past the audition round, her mom, Kellie, saved her ticket — then found it years later.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007,” Morris wrote on Instagram Monday, along with a photo of the ticket. “I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call.”

“She added, “I wasn’t really into sports growing up, but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy.”

The official “American Idol” Instagram account took notice, writing “And now our hopefuls are singing YOUR songs on the Idol stage!”

Morris also auditioned for “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” then went on to become one of the biggest names in country and pop music. She’s also won multiple Country Music Awards.

Her latest single, “Circles Around This Town,” is currently a hit on country radio.

