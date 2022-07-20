Pearl Jam cancels Vienna concert after heat damages Eddie Vedder’s throat

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

Extreme heat in Europe has caused famed rock band Pearl Jam to cancel its concert in Vienna on Wednesday night.

The band told fans on Instagram that lead singer Eddie Vedder’s throat was “damaged” at his last show outside Paris due to heat, dust and smoke from nearby fires.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the statement said. “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

Soaring temperatures and wildfires have spread across Europe this week.

In France, wildfires have burned 25 times more land so far this year compared to the same period last year, government spokesperson Olivier Veran told journalists on Wednesday. And Austria’s neighbor, Germany recorded its hottest day this year with more heat to come.

“This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend,” the band added. “As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.”

They added: “So very, very deeply sorry.”

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, according to the statement.

Pearl Jam has three shows remaining on this leg of its tour, one in Prague and two nights in Amsterdam. In September, they will kick off the North American leg of their tour.

