Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian Combs accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

(CNN) — Christian Combs, son of rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, is accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit that names both men.

The 31-page lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, according to an attorney for the plaintiff, Grace O’Marcaigh.

O’Marcaigh worked as a crew member and bartender on a yacht leased by Sean Combs and his family in December 2022, according to the lawsuit.

The experience was “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment,” the lawsuit says, and suspected sex workers and other celebrities were often brought aboard.

In the early morning of December 28, Christian Combs pressured O’Marcaigh to drink a shot of tequila and shortly thereafter he assaulted her, the lawsuit says. O’Marcaigh believes the tequila, which she says Christian Combs brought aboard, may have been laced with drugs, according to the lawsuit.

Sean Combs is not accused of sexual assault in the lawsuit but is included on allegations of liability and aiding and abetting.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Sean and Christian Combs, said in a statement to CNN that they believe the lawsuit contains “manufactured lies and irrelevant facts,” and says he will seeking to “dismiss this outrageous claim.”

This lawsuit is the latest in a series filed against Sean Combs and follows searches by federal investigators at his homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area last week. The previous lawsuits accuse him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. The recording industry mogul had denied all of the allegations.

Lawsuit cites audio recording

The lawsuit cites an audio recording from a makeshift recording studio on the yacht, which O’Marcaigh said is where the alleged assault began. According to a partial transcript included in the lawsuit, O’Marcaigh was being pressured to take a shot and asked Christian Combs, “Are you drugging me?” with Combs answering, “Take the shot.”

CNN has listened to the audio recordings and can independently verify the transcript detailed in the lawsuit.

In addition to the tense conversation purportedly between Combs and O’Marcaigh, Cassie’s 2006 pop hit “Me & U,” which features Sean “Diddy” Combs, can be heard playing in the background. Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, is Diddy’s former girlfriend who alleges she was raped and subjected to years of repeated physical and other abuses by the music mogul. In November 2023, Ventura and Diddy reached a settlement one day after the singer filed her complaint, which was the first lawsuit in a series of sexual abuse allegations against Diddy, though an attorney for the rapper denied Ventura’s allegations and said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

On the yacht, Christian Combs “cornered” O’Marcaigh in a room and “became physical and extremely aggressive,” the lawsuit states.

Combs grabbed O’Marcaigh by the arm and attempted force himself on her, the filing continues, and stopped only when another yacht employee entered the room.

Photos included in the court filing appear to show bruises on the plaintiff’s forearm.

Following the alleged assault, O’Marcaigh’s mental and physical health deteriorated, according to the lawsuit. She began suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, among other issues, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

