Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bridgerton’-themed birthday bash had horses, of course

(CNN) — Say hello to Jenny from the Regency era.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with an elaborate “Bridgerton”-themed party – horse-drawn carriage and all – as seen in a video posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The clip, backed by musical stylings inspired by the steamy Netflix series’ signature string orchestra, looked to be filled with drama and opulence.

To start, Lady Lopez appeared to wear not one, but two different birthday gowns throughout the soiree.

The “diamond” of the ball first appeared wearing a metallic blue, brocade-patterned gown with her hair in an updo and adorned with a floral headband.

Lopez – who looked to be in attendance sans her husband, Ben Affleck – later donned a light green chiffon gown, which she was seen wearing while blowing the candles out from her white multi-tiered birthday cake.

A sprawling dance floor hosted what appeared to be professional dancers dressed up in “Bridgerton”-inspired costumes, who danced hand-in-hand with all of the lords and ladies of the ball.

There was also, of course, a full orchestra complete with a harpist, along with ornately decorated dining tables and what looked like larger-than-life floral arrangements.

“Dearest Gentle Reader…” Lopez wrote in the caption of the post. “And a splendid evening was had by all.”

Oh, Lopez also sat in a large white and gold throne during the party… obviously. All in all, it looked like a really pared down, low-key party (not).

