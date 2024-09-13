Kate Winslet doesn’t want to be called ‘brave’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kate Winslet doesn’t mind being recognized for her work, but she wants it to be realistic.

In an interview with Time magazine to promote her new film “Lee,” which is about model turned renowned war photographer Lee Miller, the Oscar-winning actress shared her thoughts about the true meaning of courage.

Winslet said she doesn’t believe the word “brave” should be applied to women in entertainment who are comfortable in their own skin or choose not to wear makeup in public.

“That’s not f**k brave,” Winslet said. “I’m not an ex-postmaster fighting for justice, I’m not in the Ukraine. I’m doing a job that matters to me.”

Winslet worked on the new film with Ellen Kuras, the director Winslet first worked with of 2004’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

“Kate is very bold and is someone who, like Lee Miller, looks at the plight of women and cares about what happens,” Kuras told the publication. “Kate is looking behind the scenes, much like Lee Miller looked behind the scenes.”

And while Winslet said she’s mostly worked with male filmmakers, she said she doesn’t believe that has affected the work.

“I’ve always played women who, hopefully, are real women,” Winslet said.

“Lee” hits US theaters on September 27.

