Heather Locklear appears with ‘Melrose Place’ costars for reunion panel

(CNN) — Heather Locklear has made her first public appearance in almost three years.

According to People magazine, the 62-year-old actress joined some of her “Melrose Place” at 90s Con Florida over the weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The publication reported that she appeared on two panels where she reminisced about stardom, including once going on a date with Tom Cruise.

“We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time and, and I’ve said this before, I mean, he was really cute,” she said, according to the publication.

She also said she got a chance to check out his “Risky Business” knee slide before the film came out.

“He actually did that before [the movie], and I was dancing along like, ‘Do you stop dancing if they’re down there?’” she recalled. “I was like ‘Yay!’ But he was very nice to me.”

Locklear also recalled her experience playing rebellious Amanda Woodward on the drama and the plans for an upcoming reboot.

“Everyone has agreed to do it. Laura and I worked on this for a little bit now,” Locklear said. “It is in talks. Business affairs and lawyers and all those types are talking about it, and they do want to do it.”

She was joined on the group panel by Josie Bissett, Brooke Langton, Laura Leighton, Grant Show and Daphne Zuniga.

“Melrose Place” ran from 1992 – 1999. The reboot is under development with CBS Studios and will be based on the original series created by Darren Star.

A previous “Melrose Place” reboot aired on the CW from 2009 – 2010.

Locklear was last seen publicly at the premiere of the Lifetime original movie “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” in 2021.

