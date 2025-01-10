Dave Coulier says chemotherapy for his cancer treatment is like ‘a roller coaster ride’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Dave Coulier is discussing his experience fighting cancer.

On the latest episode of the “Full House Rewind” podcast, the “Fuller House” star, 65, shared more about the side effects of his treatment for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster ride. Different effects,” he said. “And people who are watching the show or listening to the show, who have been here before, you know that it’s a roller coaster, because the side effects have side effects, and then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that.”

He added that “it’s this constant cocktail where your body is in fight or flight mode, and you’re just trying to adjust to, like, ‘Okay, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail? And then, how am I adjusting to all these other things?’”

Coulier continued to say that his body is “in a fight. It’s a little bit of an internal battle.”

According to the American Cancer Society, non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is one of the most common cancers in the US, accounting for about 4% of all cancers.

The actor initially shared the news of his diagnosis in November, during an interview on “Today.” He told the show’s co-anchor Hoda Kotb at the time that he had been diagnosed five weeks prior.

Coulier said he has “B cell lymphoma,” which he described as “aggressive.”

“The onset of this growing lymphoma in my groin area was very quick so I said ‘Something’s not right, I have a golf ball down here,’” he told Kotb. “And so we biopsed it, we took it out, and they said ‘You know, we wish we had better news for you, but you have B cell lymphoma, we need to get you into chemotherapy right away.’”

This week, Coulier told his former “Fuller House” costar Marla Sokoloff on the podcast that opening up about his journey has been a positive, largely because it has helped to spread awareness about cancer detection and treatment.

“I have heard from so many people, Marla, who have been affected by cancer in their lives. And, you know, the words of encouragement have, I think, really helped people. So that, to me, is worth the journey of all of this,” he shared.

“If I have to feel a little out of sorts for a few months, then, then so be it,” Coulier also said. “But just being able to alert people that it’s okay to get a colonoscopy, or early screenings, or a mammogram, it’s really worth it.”

“Early detection means everything, and for so many people it can save your life, which is remarkable.”

