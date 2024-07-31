‘Terrible’: Apple’s new promo video sparks backlash in Thailand

By Chris Lau and Kocha Olarn, CNN

(CNN) — A new promotional video by tech giant Apple has been met with heavy criticism in Thailand, with many social media users claiming it offers an unrealistic, outdated view of the country.

The 10-minute clip, which has received 5.4 million views since its release on Apple’s YouTube channel on July 18, is the fifth installment of the tech firm’s “Apple at Work – The Underdogs” series.

The plot follows four characters – known as the underdogs – and their attempts to overcome workplace crises using Apple devices and software. Since the series’ debut in 2019, the characters have left their corporate jobs and founded their own company.

The latest episode is centered on their work trip to Thailand, where they hop from trains to tuk-tuks as they race against time to find a factory capable of producing a million tailor-made boxes to meet the demands of their difficult tycoon client, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the actor best known for playing McLovin in high-school comedy “Superbad.”

Complaints have flooded social media since the video’s release, with residents saying it fails to show the modern side of their country. Many claim the footage was edited to seemingly appear old-fashioned, with a faded sepia tone, and that the camera focuses on shabby architecture. Others have complained about the video’s airport scenes, during which one of the characters loses his luggage and seeks help from a local ground staff member called “Happy.”

“When I watched it, I was thinking, this was Thailand 50 years ago. This looked like Thailand 70 years ago. There were no segments showing the modernity of my home,” David William, an American content creator based in Thailand, said in Thai in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 11 million times.

In an interview with CNN, he said he’s never seen “a cab that looked that bad before” in his nearly 10 years in the country, adding Thailand’s main gateway, Suvarnabhumi Airport is just as modern as New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“Thailand is a modern, safe and beautiful country,” he said. “I just hope [people] don’t misunderstand.”

Echoing his view, Facebook user Nipawan Labbunruang said the video makes Thailand look “terrible.”

“What is this clip trying to present?” she wrote in a post that received 1,900 likes.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat database, a nonprofit organization that tracks urban development, ranks Bangkok 13th in the world in terms of the number of skyscrapers.

The Thai capital also has some of Asia’s biggest luxury shopping malls and is filled with five-star hotels.

‘I have watched it. It’s fine’

But the video has also won some local fans – including the government.

Indochina Productions, a Thailand-based studio, was involved in the Apple production, according to its website, with Thai authorities hailing it as a win for the country on the world stage.

“The prime minister has continuously supported the development of the country’s potential by implementing policies to promote Thai soft power as a magnet to attract people worldwide to visit, work and live in Thailand, making Thailand a key destination for people globally,” said Chai Wacharonke, spokesperson for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in a statement issued to media following the release of the Apple video.

Others pointed out that the video isn’t really that much of a departure from reality.

“I have watched it. It’s fine,” wrote Thai social media user Sakchawit Attasillekha on Facebook, pointing out there are “plenty of old hotels in Bangkok” and “old taxis decorated with Buddha amulets.”

“However, we also have good things too,” he added.

Sombat Boonngamanong, a prominent social activist, also weighed in on Facebook saying that he was surprised the video had caused such a stir.

“The movie was cute,” he said, and stressed that he is an Android user.

Apple has not issued an official response to the criticisms.

