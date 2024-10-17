

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Perfect 10’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Christina (supporting, female, 25-35)

— Susan (lead, female, 21-30)

— Dang (supporting, female, 21-33)

– Average hourly rate: $156

– Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California; Sacramento, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

— Guy Who Gets Eaten By a Zombie (day player, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Hulu Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Luxury Women Background (background extra, female, 18-100)

— Luxury Men Background (background extra, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Pacific Palisades, California; Beverly Hills, California; Los Angeles, California; West Hollywood, California; Brentwood, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tricia (supporting, female, 20-40)

— Dre (supporting, male, 18-50)

— Nicole (supporting, female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Secaucus, New Jersey; West New York, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Bachelorette Conspiracy’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Detective Charles Morton (supporting, male, 36-49)

— Mike Peters (supporting, male, 32-45)

— Assistant Director (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Americatronic!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Anna’s’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anna (lead, female, 25-40)

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Jeff (supporting, male, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Marco Has a Show’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Performers (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Bobby Bloody’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Caesar (lead, male, 28-48)

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Victim (supporting, male, 24-52)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Norristown, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Concord, New Hampshire

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Better Sister’ TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Non Union Upscale Lawyer Types (background extra, 25-65)

— Street Life, Suits, Shoppers (Nonunion) (background extra, 18-100)

— Iranian/Persian Restaurant Patrons/Family (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Queens, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘The Seventh Day’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— John (Audrey’s Husband) (supporting, male, 30-37)

— Audrey Mitchell (lead, female, 30-45)

— Annie Delaney (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland; Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Premarital Love’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Richard (lead, male, 18-100)

— Jenny (lead, female, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here

