City of El Paso awards Chicago company $1.2 million environmental contract

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, El Paso City Council voted to pass a measure aimed at making the Sun City greener.

In August of 2023, the city posted an online request for suppliers to submit proposals, explaining how they would develop "the city’s first formalized Climate Action Plan (CAP)." The city received twelve proposals, all from companies outside of El Paso. The city narrowed down its choice to AECOM Technical Services, Inc.

City Council voted six to two in favor of awarding Chicago-based AECOM a four year contract for $1,239,235.00. That is about $309,808.75 a year. Representatives Joe Molinar and Isabel Salcido were the two dissenting votes.

The CAP is part of the 2022 Community Progress Bond.

In addition to awarding the contract, council's vote also authorized the City Attorney's Office review the contract documents and the City Manager become authorized to execute the agreement.

