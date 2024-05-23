The Extreme Weather Task Force, is set to launch its “Summer Safety & Fan Drive”

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Extreme Weather Task Force has launched its "Summer Safety & Fan Drive." According to the El Paso Medical Examiner's Office, 14 heat-related deaths occurred in El Paso County last summer.

Since 2004, the Extreme Weather Task Force has collected and delivered more than 10,000 free electric box fans to qualifying elderly and needy families in our community. To help save lives, the EWTF stresses using the "Buddy System." Those most at risk for heat stroke include older adults with inadequate food, clothing, or cooling; babies sleeping in hot bedrooms; children left unattended; adults under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs; mentally ill individuals; people who remain outdoors for extended periods.

If adequate cooling is unavailable in the home, rest assured that our community has designated cool zones. These 'cool zones' include public libraries, indoor shopping malls , and senior citizen centers, providing a safe haven during extreme heat.

New fan donations can be dropped off at any time at local El Paso and Horizon City fire stations. Those in need of a fan who meets EWTF criteria should call 2-1-1.