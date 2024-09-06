El Paso ranked #3 fastest-warming cities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you thought summers have been getting hotter, you're not wrong. A study conducted by Climate Central found 230 of the 241 cities they analyzed had an average 2.5°F increase over the past few decades.

The study started in the 1970s. It looked at cities across the United States during the months of June, July and August.

The study compile the following list of the top five fastest-warming cities:

Reno, Nevada,

Boise, Idaho

El Paso, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Salt Lake City, Utah

Greg Lundeen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says El Paso's low temperatures are increasing and that is contributing to the high temperatures during the day. So far this year El Paso has had 54 triple digit days.

Lundeen says to study the effects and what causes the increase takes time, not just weeks, days, months, years, decades and even centuries. Lundeen suggest the community get educated about climate change and the effects of heat.