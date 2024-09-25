Fall 2024 events: Mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, Halloween, Día de los Muertos
From family pumpkin patches and parades to date night haunted houses and Halloween bar crawls, we have you covered if you’re looking for fall events in the Borderland.
Here’s where you can find some mazes, haunted houses, carnivals, parades and festivals celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead:
MAZES & PUMPKIN PATCHES
Attractions vary by venue but generally include pumpkin patches, mazes, games, rides, food trucks and entertainment. Check each venue for specific activities, prices and other details.
- 1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road
- Oct. 5-27: 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
- 1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, New Mexico
- Sept. 27-Nov. 3: 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
- 3855 W. Picacho Street, Las Cruces
- Sept. 28-Oct. 27: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
HAUNTED HOUSES
How scary do you like your scare? Check out these area haunted houses for prices, level of scare and special instructions.
- 13161 Tobacco Drive
- Oct. 3-31: 8-10:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
- 13900 Montana (Desert Warriors Paintball)
- Sept. 27-Nov. 2: 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
- 750 Sunland Park Drive inside the Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall)
- Oct.3-31: 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Sunday.
EVENTS
Mark your calendars for the annual KLAQ Halloween Parade, Chalk the Block, and the Día de los Muertos Festival and Parade – plus a slew of other events to celebrate the season.
Oculto Film Fest
- Various times; Oct. 4-6 in El Paso; Oct. 11-13 in Ciudad Juarez
- Binational horror and fantasy film festival showcasing the best in genre cinema from around the world.
- Info: Oculto Film Fest or Instagram
Chalk the Block
- 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Downtown Arts District.
- Sidewalk art competition, interactive art installations, live dance and theatrical performances, live bands, art and food vendors, plus events and exhibits at museums.
- Info: Chalk the Block; see the event and parking map here.
Monster Mash Bike Ride
- 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Ascarate Park SunCycle Station, 6900 Delta Drive. Ride starts at 8:30 a.m.
- Five-mile costumed bike ride along the Playa Drain Trail at Ascarate Park. Costume contest.
- Info: El Paso SunCycle
La Llorona the Play
- 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 1505 Main St., San Elizario
- Featuring the San Elizario Players, learn about the Legend of La Llorona along the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro and more in this free event.
- Info: San Elizario Historic District
Pumpkin Painting at Ramirez Pecan Farm
- 13709 North Loop Drive, Clint, Texas
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
- Pumpkins and decorating sets for sale; decorating contests; country store goods such as fresh shelled pecans, biscochos, pecan pies, breads and butter pecan ice cream.
Halloween Town
- 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive.
- Art show and market, trick-or-treating, costume contests, music, food trucks.
- Info: Halloween Town
Boo at the Zoo
- 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 4001 E. Paisano
- Trick-or-treat, animal encounters, children’s activities.
- Info: El Paso Zoo
Halloween Bar Crawl
- 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 26, Rockstar Burger Bar, 217 N. Stanton St.
- Drink and food specials, costume contests, music.
- Info: Bar Crawl El Paso
Sheriff’s Office Zombie Fun Run & Trunk or Treat Fall Festival
- 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat; 6 p.m. Fun Run, Saturday, Oct. 26, Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive
- Food, games, live music, costume contest, face painting, treats; zombies chasing runners to the finish line. Zombie Fun Run signup here.
Halloween Carnivals
- Various times, Thursday, Oct. 31
- Various city of El Paso recreation centers will hold Halloween carnivals with fun houses, costumes, candy, prizes, entertainment and more.
KLAQ Halloween Parade
- 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood
- Parade route map here.
Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade
- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Arts Festival Plaza Downtown
- Parade begins at 4 p.m. Displays, artisan market, food trucks, live music, entertainment.
Concordia Heritage Association Día de los Muertos
- Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell Drive
- 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Cemetery tours with vendors, food trucks and entertainment
This list will be updated as more events are announced. Send your announcement to cramiez@elpasomatters.org to be added.