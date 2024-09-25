Fall 2024 events: Mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, Halloween, Día de los Muertos

From family pumpkin patches and parades to date night haunted houses and Halloween bar crawls, we have you covered if you’re looking for fall events in the Borderland.

Here’s where you can find some mazes, haunted houses, carnivals, parades and festivals celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead:

MAZES & PUMPKIN PATCHES

Attractions vary by venue but generally include pumpkin patches, mazes, games, rides, food trucks and entertainment. Check each venue for specific activities, prices and other details.

El Paso Corn Maze

1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road

Oct. 5-27 : 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

: 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays On social: @elpasocornmaze on Facebook and Instagram

La Union Maze

1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, New Mexico

Sept. 27-Nov. 3: 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays On social: @launionmaze on Facebook and Instagram

The Mesilla Valley Maze is one of three in the region with pumpkin patches and family entertainment. (Courtesy Mesilla Valley Maze)

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho Street, Las Cruces

Sept. 28-Oct. 27 : 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays On social: @mesillavallemaze on Facebook and Instagram

HAUNTED HOUSES

How scary do you like your scare? Check out these area haunted houses for prices, level of scare and special instructions.

Forbidden Acres Haunted House

13161 Tobacco Drive

Oct. 3-31 : 8-10:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

: 8-10:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. On social: Facebook and Instagram

KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror

13900 Montana (Desert Warriors Paintball)

Sept. 27-Nov. 2 : 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday

: 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday On social: Facebook and Instagram

Murder House at the Solana

750 Sunland Park Drive inside the Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall)

Oct.3-31 : 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Sunday.

: 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Sunday. On social: Facebook

Sugar skull painted faces will abound at the Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade in Downtown El Paso. (Photo courtesy El Paso Museum of Art)

EVENTS

Mark your calendars for the annual KLAQ Halloween Parade, Chalk the Block, and the Día de los Muertos Festival and Parade – plus a slew of other events to celebrate the season.

Oculto Film Fest

Various times; Oct. 4-6 in El Paso; Oct. 11-13 in Ciudad Juarez

Binational horror and fantasy film festival showcasing the best in genre cinema from around the world.

Info: Oculto Film Fest or Instagram

Chalk the Block

6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Downtown Arts District.

Sidewalk art competition, interactive art installations, live dance and theatrical performances, live bands, art and food vendors, plus events and exhibits at museums.

Info: Chalk the Block; see the event and parking map here.

Monster Mash Bike Ride

8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Ascarate Park SunCycle Station, 6900 Delta Drive. Ride starts at 8:30 a.m.

Five-mile costumed bike ride along the Playa Drain Trail at Ascarate Park. Costume contest.

Info: El Paso SunCycle

La Llorona the Play

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 1505 Main St., San Elizario

Featuring the San Elizario Players, learn about the Legend of La Llorona along the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro and more in this free event.

Info: San Elizario Historic District

Pumpkin Painting at Ramirez Pecan Farm

13709 North Loop Drive, Clint, Texas

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Pumpkins and decorating sets for sale; decorating contests; country store goods such as fresh shelled pecans, biscochos, pecan pies, breads and butter pecan ice cream.

On social: Facebook

Halloween Town

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive.

Art show and market, trick-or-treating, costume contests, music, food trucks.

Info: Halloween Town

Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 26-27 , 4001 E. Paisano

4001 E. Paisano Trick-or-treat, animal encounters, children’s activities.

Info : El Paso Zoo

: El Paso Zoo On social: Instagram and Facebook

Halloween Bar Crawl

4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 26, Rockstar Burger Bar, 217 N. Stanton St.

Drink and food specials, costume contests, music.

Info: Bar Crawl El Paso

Sheriff’s Office Zombie Fun Run & Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

5 p.m. Trunk or Treat; 6 p.m. Fun Run, Saturday, Oct. 26, Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive

Food, games, live music, costume contest, face painting, treats; zombies chasing runners to the finish line. Zombie Fun Run signup here.

Info: Instagram or Facebook

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts family carnivals at various recreation centers on Halloween. (Courtesy Parks and Recreation Center)

Halloween Carnivals

Various times, Thursday, Oct. 31

Various city of El Paso recreation centers will hold Halloween carnivals with fun houses, costumes, candy, prizes, entertainment and more.

Details to come: El Paso Parks and Recreation Facebook or Instagram

KLAQ Halloween Parade

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood

Parade route map here.

Info: KLAQ.com or on Instagram

Dia de los Muertos Festival and Parade in Downtown El Paso 2021. (Courtesy Visit El Paso/ City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department)

Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Arts Festival Plaza Downtown

Parade begins at 4 p.m. Displays, artisan market, food trucks, live music, entertainment.

Info: Mexican American Cultural Center or Instagram and Facebook

Concordia Heritage Association Día de los Muertos

Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell Drive

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Cemetery tours with vendors, food trucks and entertainment

Info: Facebook and Instagram

This list will be updated as more events are announced. Send your announcement to cramiez@elpasomatters.org to be added.