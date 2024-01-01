Sun Bowl reunites two brothers separated by life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two brothers from California, raised in the same home with the same family values, are now grown up and living their dreams hundreds of miles apart, until this year's Sun Bowl.

Big brother Brandon Caufield felt a sense of pride for his county at a young age and was drawn to serve in the Army.

"Being a little kid, everybody plays army growing up and its just something that really stuck with me," Brandon said.

Little brother Bryce Caufield, meanwhile, dreamt of playing football.

Brandon, now an infantryman at Fort Bliss, says he couldn't be happier for his brother as he fulfills his dream with a spot on the Oregon State roster.

"I'm happy he's following his dreams," says Brandon. "A lot of kids don't get to have the opportunities he does."

Bryce, a tight end for Oregon State, feels the same way about his big brother.

"I look up to him so much," says Bryce. "He's a really big impact on my life."

About 1,700 miles separate the brothers, so they rarely have time to meet up.

Then, at the Sun Bowl's "Day with the Troops" event at Fort Bliss, the brothers reunited after eight months apart.

"It's amazing seeing him," says Bryce. "I wouldn't miss the opportunity to ever be able to see him."

Just like when they were kids, the brothers lean on each other.

"In my heart of hearts I want him to be better than me," says Brandon. "Be more successful than me, which he has done, which just makes me happy at the end of the day."

They wouldn't have it any other way.

"He's just been a great role model for me and I really appreciate that from him," Bryce said.