EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On this week's Sunday edition of ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz spoke to a southern New Mexico resident who says she has been impacted by recent water quality issues, and to the interim director of CRUAA, the agency responsible for water quality in the area.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.