Back-to-school physical exams: reminders from El Paso pediatrician 

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As students prepare to head back to school, parents are reminded of the importance of scheduling back to school physical exams. These checkups are not only required by the state but are also crucial for children’s health.

ABC-7 spoke with Dr. Ricardo Reyna, medical doctor in El Paso, who emphasizes that parents need to book appointments with their child’s pediatrician or physician as soon as possible. These visits help ensure that children are up to date with their vaccinations and have the necessary forms for any daily medications filed with their school.

Dr. Reyna also wants to remind parents of student athletes that they need an additional sports physical to determine if they are fit and healthy to participate in their chosen sport.

Vaccination requirements vary by age. Children need multiple vaccines before starting pre-K or kindergarten. At 11, they must receive the DTaP and meningitis vaccines, and at 16, a second booster dose of the meningitis vaccine is required.

Dr. Reyna notes that as children return to classrooms, there tends to be an increase in illnesses. “Right now, there’s just a basic illnesses, just the viral colds, there's not really a big increase in the hospitals at this time with like COVID or flu. But definitely we start seeing those once, once people are gathered,” he said.

In addition to physical exams, Dr. Reyna advises parents to adjust their children’s sleeping schedules in preparation for the school year. “A lot of kids stay up a little later during the summer. So it's a good time to to start planning to get the kids on a schedule earlier there so they could be prepared for first school this upcoming year,” he said.

To maintain year-round health, Dr. Reyna recommends reinforcing good hygiene habits with children. Make sure to remind them to wash their hands frequently!