ABC-7 Xtra: An Army retiree’s commitment to serve

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For decades the focus of the Army Emergency Relief, also knowns as AER, is to assist soldiers and their families in times of trouble.

Retired sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston was thrilled when AER unanimously announced him as CEO.

"Fantastic," says Grinston. "I loved it. It was great. Just a joy. I get to still help soldiers and their families."

Established in 1942, the AER financially assists Army soldiers through grants, interest-free loans and scholarships.

Grinston served as the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army from 2019 until 2023.

It is a unique position held only by the most senior enlisted solder in the Army.

He brought to light issues relating to overall health, well - being and maintained the readiness of soldiers and their families.

Fort Bliss is his first installation visit to discuss the program after taking the helm of AER in January.

"I run it to do something to still give back to the army and make a difference in the world," says Grinston. "I want air to be the number one nonprofit of choice."

Sean Ryan, AER Director of Communications, served side by side with Grinston in the Army.

He says, "It's nice working for a boss that I have a previous relationship with. His leadership skills are great. He's very motivated, very driven and he exudes all the qualities that you want an army leader."

Grinston is the first non - commissioned officer to serve as AER director in its 83-year history.