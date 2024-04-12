ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: The importance of organ donation and how you can help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - April is National Donate Life Awareness Month. In the U.S., more than 100,000 people are waiting for life-saving organ transplants, according to Donate Life America. Sadly, 5,600 will die waiting for a new organ.

Sunday night, ABC-7 Xtra explores organ donation. Guests include an El Paso woman who has received a new liver and is now waiting for a new kidney. She'll share her journey. We'll also hear from the Intensive Care Unit director at University Medical Center. He'll share what you need to know about organ donation, and how simple it is for you to become an organ donor. ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m. right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.