Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: The importance of organ donation and how you can help

By
Published 12:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - April is National Donate Life Awareness Month. In the U.S., more than 100,000 people are waiting for life-saving organ transplants, according to Donate Life America. Sadly, 5,600 will die waiting for a new organ.

Sunday night, ABC-7 Xtra explores organ donation. Guests include an El Paso woman who has received a new liver and is now waiting for a new kidney. She'll share her journey. We'll also hear from the Intensive Care Unit director at University Medical Center. He'll share what you need to know about organ donation, and how simple it is for you to become an organ donor. ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m. right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
organ donation
xtra

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer for ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content