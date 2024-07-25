ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – Fifth anniversary of August Third Cielo Vista Walmart Mass Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Next Saturday August third marks the fifth anniversary of the darkest day in El Paso's history. Twenty-three people lost their lives in a mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. Another 22 were injured.

As we remember the victims, this week's ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition focuses on how resilient El Paso has become since 2019. We'll hear from Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino about the steps the city's first responders have taken to be prepared should we ever have another mass casualty event. Eric Pearson, the president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, will discuss how his organization has helped the victims and the funds still available to those who were affected by the mass shooting. We'll also hear from Alberto Ruiz with the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center about their mission to not only help shooting survivors and their families heal, but also the resources available to assist with the mental health of everyone in the community.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.