ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Ricardo Mora the new CEO for the El Paso Chamber

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local businessman Ricardo Mora has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of the El Paso Chamber. Mora takes over the job from Andrea Hutchins, who left the Chamber in June.

Mora is the co-founder of the Technology Hub Business Center in Juarez and was recently principal at RM International, an asset management company.

Mora is this week's guest on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday. He will discuss how his business background will help him in his role as CEO. Mora will also talk about the Chamber's position on local initiatives like the Multi-purpose Center downtown, and the upcoming El Paso County bond issues on the November ballot.

