Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Ricardo Mora the new CEO for the El Paso Chamber

By
Published 9:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local businessman Ricardo Mora has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of the El Paso Chamber. Mora takes over the job from Andrea Hutchins, who left the Chamber in June.

Mora is the co-founder of the Technology Hub Business Center in Juarez and was recently principal at RM International, an asset management company.

Mora is this week's guest on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday. He will discuss how his business background will help him in his role as CEO. Mora will also talk about the Chamber's position on local initiatives like the Multi-purpose Center downtown, and the upcoming El Paso County bond issues on the November ballot.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
abc-7 xtra
el paso chamber
Ricardo Mora

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content