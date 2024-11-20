A New Leash on Life: A disabled El Paso dog’s journey to a fulfilling life

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- A dog's limits, courage, and heart, were tested after being struck by a car here in El Paso.

At just two years old Mario faced a long road to recovery ahead.

"You don't want to see a dog in the condition that he came in,"said Alexandria Rodriguez, a Veterinarian technician at East El Paso Animal Hospital.

Mario was just a puppy when his life changed.

"He was actually hit by a car," said Heather Boyle, with Law and Paws animal rescue.

The car ran over half of his body. His injuries were untreated for months.

"He had been dragging himself for over a year," said Boyle.

Law and Paws rescued Mario in April, but he was paralyzed from the waist down.

"Seeing Mario the first time, it's definitely heartbreaking," said Rodriguez. Just seeing the condition that he came in matted, you know, not using his back legs, seeing how broken he looked inside."

"He was one of our, our hardest cases. His fur was just damaged. Never been groomed. He was at his lowest point," said Boyle. Had we not intervened... He was going to be put down."

Mario underwent a life-saving surgery. He took a while to heal, physically and mentally.

"Mario wouldn't even give you eye contact. You know, he would just stare into the the into the corner of the kennel," said Boyle "He didn't want or didn't feel trust with any human being. But once dogs are able to see the love that somebody is able to give them, they completely come out of their shells."

And Mario did. After being fitted for a wheelchair he emerged a brand new dog with a brand new name.

Mario Kart!

"We saw him zooming around on his cart. He came in with the name Mario already, so he just kind of adopted the Kart from us," said Rodriguez.

"He's a brand new dog. He's happy, he's content. Any time Mario Kart comes around, he's going to be just bolting towards you to get pets," said Boyle "He loves to just run around and see if there's dogs coming by. He wants to say hi to every single one of them. Right now, he has a best friendship that he has here, and so they even play in the kennels together."

Mario Kart has a new "leash" on life! But he still has a few roadblocks to go through. The first, finding a home.

"I'm scrolling through facebook and I see Mario on there," said Georgina De La Garza.

Georgina is from El Paso, but now lives in Spokane, Washington. She has five dogs, two with medical needs. One of which is Pumpkin. She's partially paralyzed and has a wheelchair like Mario Kart.

Georgina saw Pumpkin transform from broken to whole.

"To know the kind of life that they can lead, if you give them the time of day, it's just remarkable. And I wish more people would be able to to encounter that," said Georgina.

Past experience allowed her to open her heart, to Mario Kart.

"Just to know that there was this dog that was probably never going to get adopted, that was going to live in a kennel forever," said Georgia. "You know, it was like seeing Pumpkin. It was the same matted little brown poodle with wounds all over her legs. And I started crying when I first saw him, so I couldn't get him out of my my my head."

Georgina began the adoption process.

The next roadblock, Mario Kart's drive from El Paso to Spokane.

"Unfortunately, flying him out there was not an option, because of his medical needs," said Boyle.

Law and Paws launched a Go Fund Me with the goal of $3,000 for the road trip. They exceeded their goal. With remaining funds left for medical expenses.

Rodriguez volunteered to drive Mario Kart. Plans were set and next Mario Kart's farewell party. With plenty of playtime, praise and pupcake. A pupper send off!

"We're all excited to see him go, you know, to a place that is going to give him all the love that he needs more than what we can provide him here, said Rodriguez.

The journey begins.

At the starting line with 29 hours to go the Pit Crew departed from Texas headed to New Mexico Rodriguez documenting Mario Kart's travel the whole way.

"We are currently in Los Lunas New Mexico we are taking a quick little break with Mario and we will continue our journey on to Salt Lake," vlogged Rodrigez

They made their way on to route 66, to Shiprock. And then through a small section of Colorado. And later Utah.

"A little dark but it is currently 1 am we just made it to Salt Lake," vlogged Rodriguez.

After a good night's sleep...the pit crew went back on the road to Idaho. Then through Montana. And finally, Washington.

"We just arrived in Spokane and after a very very long and tiring road trip ... Mario did great and we'll be meeting his family tomorrow," said Rodriguez.

"I think the days leading up to meeting Mario, there was a lot of just anxiety, like just questioning did I do the right thing, did I make the right decision," said Georgina. "He started running towards us. And at that moment, I just knew I made the right decision."

The final roadblock adjusting to a new life.

Georgina says taking care of a disabled dog does come with a few bumps in the road.

"Probably a little learning curve..", said Georgina.

But none that will make you hit the brakes.

"If you have the time and you have the patience, you will get there."

Georgina believes all dogs deserve dignity.

"Animals are seen as a possession, they're not seen as a living being. They're not seen as someone that can suffer and this kind of mentality of they're just disposable, that there's something wrong with them. It's not worth it. Put them to sleep. they're not worth it," said Georgina

Georgina's family has found value by taking a chance on Mario Kart. Even Pumpkin gained a lifelong friend.

"We took him hiking, on Saturday for the first time. They can do that, they can go hiking, they can enjoy running outside, that they can enjoy playing just like any other dog," said Georgina.

Mario Kart's story is not only about surviving... but thriving because of love.

"The bond that you form with a dog is, is amazing. but the, the bond that you form with a special needs dog is 10 times, 20 times more amazing because your lives become so intertwined. Seeing them this happy just makes everything worth it," said Georgina.

Mario Kart's road to recovery is not over. He will undergo a twelve week rehab program. If everything goes well, his therapist believes he could regain some mobility.