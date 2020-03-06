Key things we’ve learned this week as the deadly coronavirus outbreak grows in the US

Health

It’s been a week of dizzying coronavirus developments in the United States, with fear growing as deaths skyrocketed within days from one to 14 people nationwide.

There are now 228 confirmed cases in the United States alone and that may go up as testing becomes more accessible.

Here are the key things we’ve learned this week:

The number of affected states is growing

The confirmed coronavirus cases are spread out over 19 states.

Washington state has the largest number at 70 confirmed cases, including 13 deaths. California has 49 infections, including one fatality. New York has 22 positive cases; Illinois has five; Texas and Florida both have four, and the other states have three and below.

In New York alone, more than 2,500 people have been ordered to self-quarantine as health officials search for anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

A cruise ship with 3,500 people is in limbo at sea

A cruise ship in limbo off the California coast with about 3,500 people aboard will get results from dozens of coronavirus tests Friday.

The California Air National Guard dropped off test kits by helicopter Thursday after learning that the first person to die of the virus in the state previously traveled on the Grand Princess.

Medical officials collected samples for testing from 45 people aboard. The Grand Princess was on a two week trip from San Francisco to Hawaii and was scheduled to return Saturday. The California man’s death was the first fatality outside Washington state. He took a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico on the same ship last month.

A frantic search for answers at a nursing home

Family members cut off from loved ones inside a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, are searching for information after the outbreak killed several people there.

At a press conference outside the nursing home, some relatives said their loved ones died without knowing whether the virus was responsible. Pat Herrick — who first expressed concerns to CNN on Tuesday about the situation at the nursing home — says her mother, Elaine, died Thursday morning after living at Life Care Center for seven years.

Hundreds are denied entry into the US

Homeland Security denied US entry to 241 people because of the coronavirus. The figures were recorded within the past month, and did not include a country breakdown for those refused entry at the airports. An additional 106 foreigners were denied entry before arriving in the US at preclearance airports, where customs officials conduct screening overseas.

In February, the United States started implementing stringent travel restrictions to contain the outbreak

Congress approves billions to fight outbreak

The Senate approved a sweeping spending package to direct $8.3 billion toward the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The package now goes to the White House for the President’s signature. It passed the House with broad, bipartisan support. It provides $7.8 billion in appropriations to address the outbreak of coronavirus as well as $500 million to fund a telehealth program to expand senior access to health services — a total of $8.3 billion in all.

Global experts warn ‘this is not a drill’

The World Health Organization is warning governments the global spread of the coronavirus is “not a drill” and will require significant action to contain.

The call to action comes as the global number of people infected by the virus nears 100,000 — a grim milestone that appears inevitable with small clusters expanding in South Korea, Japan, parts of Europe, Iran and the United States.