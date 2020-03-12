Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces limits visitors in virus response

Health

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Memorial Medical Center is limiting visitors starting Friday in response to the novel coronavirus.

The Las Cruces hospital announced Thursday it would now be requiring all visitors to enter through the main entrance only.

In addition, it said visiting hours would be narrowed to just 4 to 8 p.m. daily and visitors would be required to answer a state health department questionnaire at the admissions desk.

The hospital is also limiting visitation to a maximum of two people at a time per patient, and barring anyone under the age of 18 from visiting patients.

The changes were announced on the same day that New Mexico officials confirmed the state's fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19.

"While we have not treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date – and there have been no confirmed cases in our area of New Mexico –Memorial Medical Center has taken measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines," said a statement from the hospital.