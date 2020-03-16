Special virus precautions taken at El Paso preschool that serves kids with Down syndrome

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- With the coronavirus affecting students of all ages all over the country, one school in the Borderland has to take extra precautions.

Every Little Blessings is a preschool that caters to children with Down syndrome and learning impairments.

According to the National Center for Biological technology, "DS (Down syndrome) individuals may have a high frequency of infections, usually of the upper respiratory tract, characterized by increased severity and prolonged course of disease, which are partially attributed to defects of the immune system."

Children with DS have a higher susceptibility to getting colds and viruses that will often progress into pneumonia faster than in a typical person.

Every Little Blessing knows this and have been working extra hard to make sure their cleanliness standards are higher then most.

According to teacher Jessica Quinn, the school has been open for the past three years and they have been dealing with pandemics like the Flu A and Flu B that hit the Borderland in 2018 and 2019.

Every Little Blessing also hold the "Whole Hog" which is an outdoor barbecue event that attracted around 1,000 people last year. With concerns of exposing people to the coronavirus, that event has been postponed until Oct. 10.