Drive-thru coronavirus screenings on Friday & Monday in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Department of Health will be offering drive-thru coronavirus screenings in Las Cruces on Friday and Monday. Officials said no insurance is required.

The department issued a statement Thursday saying that priority testing will be those who show symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath and for those who have traveled to high-risk areas (Europe, including Italy, China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Seattle, New York City, San Francisco and Portland).

Officials said those who show allergy symptoms "such as sneezing, and itchy eyes, nose or throat is not an indication for testing."

The drive-thru screenings will be done at the following times and locations:

Friday, March 20

Las Cruces Public Health Office parking lot

1170 N. Solano (corner of Solano and Spruce)

9am – 3pm (or until supplies last)

Monday, March 23

Burrell College of Medicine parking lot

3501 Arrowhead Dr.

9am – 1pm (or until supplies last)

The state Department of Health is limiting the screening to two people per vehicle.

For health-related questions involving coronavirus, officials said New Mexicans can call the coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions involving coronavirus, people can call 833-551-0518 or visit the newmexico.gov website.