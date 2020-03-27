A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 101,242 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 1,588 people have died, including 519 in New York, 175 in Washington state and 119 in Louisiana.

CNN’s tallies are based on totals reported by states, US territories and the District of Columbia. As a result, they won’t always match numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Live updates

The CDC updates its tallies only on weekdays, and those counts end at 4 p.m. ET the day before reporting. CDC officials said the most recent numbers will come from the states.

Answers to some of your top coronavirus questions, every day

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 638 (including three deaths)

Alaska: 69 (including one death)

Arizona: 665 (including 13 deaths)

Arkansas: 386 (including three deaths)

California: 3,801 (including 78 deaths)

Colorado: 1,734 (including 31 deaths)

Connecticut: 1,291 (including 27 deaths)

Delaware: 163 (including two deaths)

District of Columbia: 267 (including three deaths)

Florida: 3,192 (including 45 deaths)

Georgia: 2,198 (including 65 deaths)

Guam: 49 (including one death)

Hawaii: 120

Idaho: 230 (including four deaths)

Illinois: 3,026 (including 34 deaths)

Indiana: 981 (including 24 deaths)

Iowa: 235 (including three deaths)

Kansas: 202 (including four deaths)

Kentucky: 302 (including seven deaths)

Louisiana: 2,746 (including 119 deaths)

Maine: 168 (including one death)

Maryland: 774 (including five deaths)

Massachusetts: 3,240 (including 35 deaths)

Michigan: 3,657 (including 92 deaths)

Minnesota: 398 (including four deaths)

Mississippi: 579 (including eight deaths)

Missouri: 670 (including nine deaths)

Montana: 109 (include one death)

Nebraska: 89 (including two deaths)

Nevada: 535 (including 10 deaths)

New Hampshire: 187 (including two deaths)

New Jersey: 8,825 (including 108 deaths)

New Mexico: 191 (including one death)

New York: 44,635 (including 519 deaths)

North Carolina: 763 (including three deaths)

North Dakota: 68 (including one death)

Ohio: 1,137 (including 19 deaths)

Oklahoma: 322 (including eight deaths)

Oregon: 414 (including 12 deaths)

Pennsylvania: 2,218 (including 22 deaths)

Puerto Rico: 64 (including two deaths)

Rhode Island: 203

South Carolina: 539 (including 13 deaths)

South Dakota: 58 (including one death)

Tennessee: 1,203 (including six deaths)

Texas: 1,731 (including 23 deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 19

Utah: 480 (including two deaths)

Vermont: 184 (including 10 deaths)

Virginia: 604 (including 14 deaths)

Washington: 3,723 (including 175 deaths)

West Virginia: 96

Wisconsin: 842 (including 13 deaths)

Wyoming: 70

Repatriated cases: 152

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of deaths for Hawaii, and cases for Wisconsin and Alabama.