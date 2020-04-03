Watch LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses hospital capacity as Texas virus cases top 5,400

Health

AUSTIN, Texas -- With 5,478 Texans having tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott was addressing how hospitals are handling an influx of patients, with 827 critically ill people currently hospitalized.

The governor said over 55,000 Texans have been tested to date, with about 10% coming back positive.

"We are fully prepared for the hospital needs of Texans" during this virus outbreak, Abbott said, adding that the steps the state has taken "should prevent us from seeing a New York situation."

In New York state, which leads the nation in virus cases and deaths, hospitals are getting swamped with patients and are facing shortages of ventilators.

According to Abbott, there are currently 19,695 hospital beds available across the state of Texas, with a total of 2,107 intensive care unit beds available.

He also said that there were currently 8,741 ventilators available in Texas should they be needed.

Officials noted there is a "whole new hospital in El Paso that's ready to go," referring to the newly-built William Beaumont Medical Center, which isn't slated to open until later this year. "It would add some substantial capacity."

Right now in El Paso, not including the new Beaumont, officials indicated that 63% of all hospital beds in El Paso are currently available.

"We are sprinting to stay ahead of the curve," Abbott said.