8 more virus deaths & over 100 new cases in New Mexico; Doña Ana County cases now total 58

Health

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials have announced 116 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths in the state for a total of 44 fatalities.

The state Department of Health said Thursday that New Mexico now has 1,597 cases of Covid-19 including four news cases in Doña Ana County.

That brings to 58 the total number of infections in the Las Cruces area, which has seen just one death.

As of Thursday, there were 90 virus patients hospitalized in New Mexico, while officials said 335 people statewide had recovered - which represents about 20% of all those diagnosed.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.