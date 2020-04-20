New Mexico has 3 new virus deaths; Doña Ana County cases rise by 4 more

Health

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Monday reported three new coronavirus deaths, bringing the statewide fatality count to 58.

Officials also said there were 126 additional confirmed cases over the past day, bringing the total numbers of infections to 1,971.

Among the new cases were four in Doña Ana County, which brings the number of infections there to 73. The Las Cruces area held steady with just one death to date.

The three latest state death victims were all elderly people in their 70s and 80s, including a resident of a Farmington nursing home where an outbreak infecting multiple residents has occurred.

As of Monday, there were 116 New Mexicans hospitalized due to the virus, with 501 people recovering from the disease.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.