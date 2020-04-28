More than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. as projections show deaths could rise

Health

WASHINGTON, DC -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 1 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, as researchers say the number of deaths could rise in coming weeks.

There are now at least 1,002,498 confirmed cases in the country, according to the data.

Out of the 3 million cases reported in the world, the U.S. has by far the most. Spain has the second-highest number with at least 232,128.

The grim milestone comes after seven coronavirus models anticipate a rise in cases that will depend on how much "contact reduction" Americans practice, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The models estimate the numbers of cases and deaths on the state and national levels, and one model from the University of Texas at Austin makes metro-area projections.

"State-level forecasts vary widely, reflecting differences in early epidemic phases, timing of interventions and model-specific assumptions," the CDC says.

Models that factor in strong contact reduction suggest deaths will continue to occur, but will "slow substantially over the next four weeks," the CDC said.

"Conversely, models that do not incorporate as strong contact reductions ... suggest that total deaths may continue to rise quickly," it added.

One model frequently cited by the White House coronavirus task force has upped its predicted death toll again, this time projecting 74,000 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August.

The projection was adjusted because of longer peaks in some states and signs that people are becoming more active again, according to Dr. Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.