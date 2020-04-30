Watch the entire CNN coronavirus town hall

Health

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host a global town hall answering your questions about what the future holds for the fight against Covid-19. Watch the full event below.

At least 31 states beginning to partially reopen

As states begin to reopen across the United States, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta discuss what lies ahead with potential Covid-19 vaccines in the works.

Dr. Fauci answers viewer questions

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers viewer questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

New model projects at least 72,000 deaths by August

Dr. Chris Murray, director of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, explains the latest coronavirus modeling showing an increase in estimated deaths nationwide.

Why Bill Gates says US system produces ‘bogus’ testing numbers

Bill Gates discusses coronavirus testing and vaccine efforts with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall.

Bill Gates on potential of a coronavirus vaccine

Bill Gates explains the next steps ahead for a coronavirus vaccine with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall on the coronavirus pandemic.

Anderson Cooper announces he is a father

During a CNN town hall on the coronavirus pandemic, CNN’s Anderson Cooper shares the news that he is now a father.