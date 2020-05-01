Las Cruces nursing home among 25 in New Mexico with virus infections; state case total tops 3,500

Health

LAS CRUCES, Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health reported Friday that a Las Cruces nursing home caring for elderly residents with dementia and Alzheimer's was among 25 assisted-living facilities statewide with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Officials identified Haciendas of Grace Village as among the care facilities across the state that had outbreaks involving residents and/or employees. They did not elaborate.

The CEO of the Las Cruces facility, Gary Coppedge, later told ABC-7 that one caregiver had tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms and was no longer working there. Other residents and staff were also being tested, he said, but none had come back positive to date.

Word of the Haciendas infection came as Doña Ana County's case count grew by three to 147 on Friday. There remained only one death to date in the county.

Across the state of New Mexico, there were 104 additional virus cases announced, raising the state's cumulative total to 3,513.

Health officials also tallied eight new deaths in the state, bringing the fatality total statewide to 131. The latest deaths all occurred in the Albuquerque metro area or in the northwest corner of the state, which have been the two hardest hit areas.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.