Skip to Content
Health
By
October 3, 2020 10:59 pm
Published 11:02 am

Texas Tech students offer ‘care van’ health screenings

care van
KVIA
Two Texas Tech students run the "Care Van" in Agua Dulce.

AGUA DULCE, Texas - Texas Tech students spent their Saturday offering health screenings with the help of their "care van."

"In this community, one of the greatest barriers is the fact clinics are so far," explained Haya Najjar, a Texas Tech student. "We try to bring it out here to kind of eliminate that barrier."

The students brought their mobile health clinic to Agua Dulce, northeast of Clint. They set up outside the K-5 Bakery and Grocery on Ascension Street.

Residents of the area were able to check their blood pressure, BMI, glucose and lipid levels.

News / Video

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content