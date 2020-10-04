Texas Tech students offer ‘care van’ health screenings

Health

AGUA DULCE, Texas - Texas Tech students spent their Saturday offering health screenings with the help of their "care van."

"In this community, one of the greatest barriers is the fact clinics are so far," explained Haya Najjar, a Texas Tech student. "We try to bring it out here to kind of eliminate that barrier."

The students brought their mobile health clinic to Agua Dulce, northeast of Clint. They set up outside the K-5 Bakery and Grocery on Ascension Street.

Residents of the area were able to check their blood pressure, BMI, glucose and lipid levels.