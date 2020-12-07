UTEP expert warns pandemic can exacerbate seasonal and holiday depression

Health

EL PASO, Texas-- For many of us the holiday season is the time of year when we reconnect with friends and loved ones. Hugs and embraces have now been replaced with masks and social distancing, leading many to feel isolated.

The fear and anxiety around Covid-19 are increasing the odds you may be dealing with seasonal depression this year. There are currently two main reasons why season depression comes into play each year, the first being the shortening of days and changes to the circadian rhythm. The second is the holiday blues, after a long and difficult year like this one its possible to feel a strain at this time.

"We are not just in a pandemic that affects us in a result because of Covid but there is a mental health epidemic going on in the United States now as well, which is going to make seasonal depression or holiday depression much worse," said Mark Lusk, professor emeritus at the University of Health Sciences Center at UTEP.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 40% of adults are reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression. The main culprit is the uncertainty behind Covid-19, and added stress and nostalgia from the holidays don't help the situation.

“The holidays which paradoxically are sadder than they are happy for some and if we are not allowed to gather with our families… then that particularly becomes an additional stresses for people,” Lusk said.

Those forced into isolation and quarantine after a positive Covid-19 test may experience these symptoms even stronger. Experts recommend finding a healthy outlet to this stress and avoiding drugs and alcohol are paramount.

“People are drinking more, their sleep hygiene is poor, they are frustrated and fearful and all of these things need to be countered by exercise, prayer and meditation or some form of relaxation,” Lusk said.

Experts recommend checking in on loved ones now more than ever and using tools at our disposal to keep everyone safe. Zoom chats and drive-by events to promote inclusion should be at the top of the list to help, experts indicate.